Man City have a deal in place with Real Madrid target Haaland — report

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Manchester City are not only leading the race to sign Borussia Dortmund’s superstar striker Erling Haaland — who Real Madrid have been trying to coax into a deal — but City have also agreed to a deal with the Norwegian.

The report states that ‘personal terms have been discussed and the framework of the transfer is ready to be signed off by City chiefs,’ and that City still see Real Madrid (not Barcelona or Manchester City) as their main rivals in the race to sign Haaland.

But the report, it should be noted, is still vague, and the Daily Mail is not a great source.

Still, City are likely the best destination for Haaland from a tactical fit perspective, and the British club have plenty of cash to meet the needs / fees of the agent and family that will be required. Haaland’s father, Alfie, also played for Manchester City for three season and has a connection with them.