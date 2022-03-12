Real Madrid train with their complete squad today with no absences

This is not a common sight, but Carlo Ancelotti had his entire 25-man squad available in training today as Real Madrid prepare for their clash against Mallorca on Monday night (9pm CET, Matchday 28).

Real Madrid, who have a rare weekend off, held their second session of the week today at Valdebebas. Ancelotti begin the session with standard warm-ups drills, before transitioning into rondos. Then, the team did pressing, possession, and tactical exercises. The session concluded with scrimmages on reduced-sized areas of the pitch.

The goalkeepers worked out on their own.

