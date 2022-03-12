Real Madrid Announce Squad List For El Clásico (Primera Iberdrola)

GK: Misa, Méline Gérard

DEF: Kenti Robles, Babett Peter, Ivana Andrés, Olga Carmona, Claudia Florentino, Lucía Rodríguez, Rocío Gálvez, Sofie Svava

MID: Teresa Abelleira, Aurélie Kaci, Maite Oroz

FWD: Kosovare Asllani, Esther González, Lorena Navarro, Nahikari García, Caroline Møller Hansen, Athenea del Castillo, Paula Partido

Absences: Marta Cardona (quadriceps injury), Claudia Zornoza (suspension), Marta Corredera (maternity leave)

Claudia Zornoza is the latest to join the absentee list after picking up a red card vs. Atlético Madrid. In that same game, Alberto Toril made the surprising decision to leave Asllani, Kenti, Maite, and Ivana on the bench. One would have to assume that he was resting them in preparation for El Clásico.

Barcelona are currently suffering a number of injuries, including to major figures like Mariona Caldentey, Asisat Oshoala, Irene Paredes, Caroline Graham Hansen, and Lieke Martens. Nevertheless, their depth is impressive and they will be the easy favorites at home on Sunday.

The match will be played at 13:00 local time (7 pm EST) and will be broadcast on nbcsports.com and ata football. Spain’s TV listings are as follows: fuboTV España, RTVE.es, TV3, TVE La 1, Barca TV, some of which can be accessed for free through VPN.