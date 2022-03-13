 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Real Madrid Femenino vs. Barcelona: El Clasico Starting Lineups, Time, & How to Watch

Las Blancas travel to Barcelona for the second Primera Iberdrola Clasico of the season.

By Grant Little
FC Barcelona v Real Madrid - Semi Final Supercopa de Espana Femenina Photo by Diego Souto/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Real Madrid Femenino play FC Barcelona Femeni today at 7 a.m. (1 p.m. CEST) in Catalonia. Las Blancas have not lost since the Spanish Super Cup semifinal in which Alexia Putellas scored a stoppage-time winner to send Barcelona to the final, and eventually the title.

Las Blancas have won eight consecutive matches in Primera Iberdrola and are coming off a huge 2-1 win against cross-town rivals Atletico de Madrid midweek. Barcelona have not dropped points this season in the league, have claimed the Spanish Super Cup title, and have dominated in the UEFA Women’s Champions League. The side has not lost or drawn a single game this season.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Kenti Robles, Teresa, Peter, Ivana, Kaci, Olga, Maite Oroz, Asllani, Esther, Athenea

Subs: Gerard, Lorena, Nahikari, Claudia F., Moller, Lucia, Rocio, Svava, Paula Partido

Theoretical formation: 4-2-3-1

FC Barcelona Femeni XI: Paños, Mapi Leon, Graham, Marta, J. Hermoso, Alexia, Patri, Aitana, Leila, Rolfo, A. Pereira

Subs: Gemma, Melanie, Pina, Engen, Molina, Maria Perez, Ornella, Ona, Matina

Theoretical formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

Ata Football (Subscription)

NBCSports.com

NBC Sports App

