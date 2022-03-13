Open Thread: March 13, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

Entire 25 man squad available in training.

Does this mean we get to see our beloved KCM once again against Mallorca? Maybe, maybe not if the last two games are anything to go by. By now I think even the most ardent KCM fans, myself included recognize that the trio playing together has big limitations. The system will still probably work against most teams but against well drilled fast paced teams their shortcomings are laid bare for all to see. We need to go further into that and figure out which individual components of the sum can we do without then because we certainly cant drop all of KCM at once. Let’s get your thoughts.

Poll Which one of KCM is the most droppable? Kroos

Casemiro

Modric vote view results 48% Kroos (77 votes)

42% Casemiro (67 votes)

9% Modric (15 votes) 159 votes total Vote Now

The GOAT keeps doing his thing. Record Breaking Goal-scorer.

United desperately needed to win to keep in touch with the top 4 places and they were up against none other than Antonio Conte’s Spurs.

And then Cristiano did this....

His 59th career hattrick and is now the highest scorer in professional men’s football history according to FIFA’s records with 807 goals for club and country. Every goal he scores from here on will be breaking his own record.

CRISTIANO RONALDO WHAT A GOAL! pic.twitter.com/Q0cNlDFCUH — TC (@totalcristiano) March 12, 2022

ICYMI: Discussion: Karim Benzema vs Harry Kane and Thierry Henry.

In this not to miss podcast Kiyan and Lucas discuss some of the comments on Benzema from the British media that caused quite a stir.