Managing Madrid Podcast: Live in Washington DC: Real Madrid Q&A

How Managing Madrid started

Was Real Madrid’s remontada vs PSG inevitable irrespective of Donnaruma’s mistake?

What happens if you put Kylian Mbappe in this current Real Madrid squad?

What Real Madrid should’ve done against PSG *from the beginning* in hindsight

PSG’s staggering mental weakness

Mauricio Pochettino’s tactics

Real Madrid’s identity

The mental barrier from 2002 - 2014

What happens if Sergio Ramos doesn’t score La Decima header?

Will ‘destroyers’ be relevant in modern football?

Does it make sense to sign Erling Haaland?

Which Real Madrid loanee is most likely to come back?

The Eden Hazard signing in hindsight

And more

