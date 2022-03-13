El Clásico Immediate Reaction: Real Madrid Femenino 0-5 FC Barcelona

Real Madrid’s eight-game league win streak was shattered as FC Barcelona humbled Las Blancas 5-0. Barcelona mathematically clinched the league title with the win.

Barcelona dominated throughout the first half and put Real Madrid under pressure immediately. Fridolina Rolfo thought she opened the scoring in the fourth minute but was denied by a tight offside call.

Las Blancas opted for a similar defensive strategy to the one they deployed in the Spanish Super Cup meeting with the Catalans. Real Madrid attempted to deny central progression and concede the wide spaces. Las Blancas did well to dispel the majority of the Barcelona chances through good defending and even better goalkeeping. But they were undone by a wicked deflection. Alexia Putellas launched from distance and the ball took a deflection off Ivana Andres, leaving Misa helpless in goal.

Two minutes later, the Ballon d’Or winner doubled Barcelona’s advantage. Alexia cut past Kenti Robles and finished clinically.

Real Madrid made some changes to start the half. Sofie Svava came on for Kaci and went to left back. Olga Carmona pushed up to left winger and Maite Oroz went from a wide position to midfield. Las Blancas looked better and were better able to string some passes together.

The match became more end-to-end as Las Blancas looked to cut into the lead and Barcelona attempted to put the game to bed. Barcelona would put the game to bed rather quickly. Patri Guijarro scored a screamer in the 61st and Babett Peter scored an own goal in the 65th.

Real Madrid created a few chances after the result was already decided but couldn’t convert. Barcelona would add one more. Alexia played a through pass to Jenni Hermoso, who made it 5-0.

4’ Caroline Graham Hansen curled an early ball behind Real Madrid’s defensive line. Fridolina Rolfo thundered the ball into the back of the net but the flag was raised for offside in what was a very close call.

13’ Alexia Putellas launched from way outside the 18-yard box. Misa saved comfortably.

14’ Athenea dribbled around Mapi Leon and unleashed a low shot at the Barcelona net. Sandra Paños was able to get down and make the save.

15’ Barcelona immediately went the other way. Misa made a diving save to deny Rolfo from distance. She then recovered quickly to prevent Alexia from scoring the follow-up.

17’ Misa was called into action again, parrying a shot from close-range from Caroline Graham Hansen.

23’ Leila Ouahabi crossed to the back post and found Marta Torrejon. Torrejon’s header was pushed wide of goal and never tested Misa.

36’ Graham Hansen got past Olga Carmona easily and crossed. She found Rolfo but the cross was just too high for the Swede and it bounced off her head, up and out of play.

39’ Graham Hansen got past Olga again and played a low cross to the top of the six-yard box. Babett Peter made a crucial sliding challenge to prevent a shot, and likely a goal.

41’ Barcelona broke the deadlock through Alexia and an unfortunate deflection. The Ballon d’Or winner shot from distance. Ivana Andres stuck a leg out and got a touch. The ball redirected, wrong-footing Misa and bouncing into the goal.

43’ Alexia made it 2-0 two minutes later. Patri Guijarro played a lofted pass to Alexia in the area. She cut back past Kenti Robles and drove the ball into the net.

45’ Before the start of the second half, Sofie Svava came on for Kaci.

52’ Graham Hansen swung a free kick into the area and Torrejon headed it home. The offside flag came to the rescue for Real Madrid and the goal was waved off.

60’ Patri unleashed a thunderbolt into the top corner of the net making it 3-0.

65’ Graham Hansen played a low cross into the box which deflected off Ivana, off Peter and into the back of the net.

66’ Nahikari Garcia and Caroline Moller Hansen came on for Esther and Olga.

68’ Athenea and Nahikari combined well but the Basque strikers shot was shanked horribly.

70’ Kosovare Asllani shot from a tight angle and forced Paños into a diving save.

73’ Misa made a great save to deny Jenni Hermoso a goal and Barcelona their fifth.

79’ Misa made another big save minutes later, parrying a Rolfo rifled shot wide.

82’ Alexia slid a pass through to Hermoso, who smashed it into the back of the net.

83’ Claudia Florentino replaced Athenea del Castillo.

Real Madrid Femenino are back in action against Levante in the Copa de la Reina on Wednesday, March 16. Kickoff is slated for 1:30 p.m. EST (7:30 CEST).