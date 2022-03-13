Real Madrid announce squad for La Liga match against Mallorca

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Monday’s match against Mallorca in La Liga.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Luis López.

Defenders: Carvajal, E. Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., D. Ceballos, Isco and Camavinga.

Forwards: Hazard, Benzema, Asensio, Jović, Bale, Vini Jr., Rodrygo and Mariano.

While Ancelotti has a healthy squad at his disposal, he still has some interesting decisions to make for this game. Eder Militao, Casemiro and Mendy will miss next week’s El Clasico against Barcelona if they see a yellow card during the match in Mallorca. Knowing how important those three are, Ancelotti could very well decide to make some rotations.

That means that players like Camavinga, Valverde or Nacho could get another chance to feature in the starting lineup. They all performed well against PSG last Wednesday and are solid enough to feature in the lineup and face Mallorca.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/14/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Son Moix, Mallorca, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.