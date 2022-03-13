Video discussion: What Ancelotti whispered in Valverde’s ear against PSG

Last night we recorded a super fun podcast in front of a live audience in Washington DC. While the longer audio version can be found here, We’ve also uploaded an 18-minute video clip from the recording. The topics discussed in the video are:

1. How did Managing Madrid — the biggest Real Madrid podcast in the world — all start?

2. Kiyan’s story about meeting Florentino Perez

3. What did Carlo Ancelotti whisper to Fede Valverde’s ear vs PSG?

4. Would Real Madrid have come back irrespective of Donnaruma’s mistake?

5. And more.

Enjoy:

This is a clip from this weekend’s live podcast in Washington DC, hosted by Om Arvind, Kiyan Sobhani, and Gabe Lezra. The full episode can be heard here.

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

Washington DC, March: https://bit.ly/3J0Y1WH

Madrid, March: https://bit.ly/3KuK6by

Chicago, April: https://bit.ly/3tORCqT

Mumbai, May: https://bit.ly/3vVQp3O

Toronto, May: https://bit.ly/34v01r0