Ancelotti: “No, there’s isn’t too much euphoria at the club”

Real Madrid are back in action on Monday night, when they visit Real Mallorca, and Carlo Ancelotti previewed that game on Sunday. In his pre-match press conference, he said: “We’re in good form and have everyone available, so we have the right ingredients for this game. Nobody is tired, so if I make any changes to the line-up then it’s not to give rest. We know Real Mallorca will give their all, as every LaLiga game is like this, so we have to give our best performance too. We just won in midweek, but it was only a last 16 tie. There’s not too much euphoria, no. Tomorrow’s game is a different competition.”

The Champions League win over PSG does vindicate Ancelotti to some extent and he was asked about this, to which he replied: “It’s so exciting to coach a big club that you don’t mind the criticism. We had a bad moment in January and were criticised then, but we’re still going and I hope we can win another trophy this season.”

Ancelotti on greeting Mbappé

Looking back to the midweek Champions League game, Ancelotti was asked if he spoke to Mbappé after the game, but he said he didn’t. He explained: “I greeted Verratti because he was one of my players when I coached PSG and I greeted Leonardo because I know him too. But, no, I didn’t speak to Mbappé.”

Ancelotti on expiring contracts

There are four Real Madrid players with expiring contracts – namely Isco, Marcelo, Gareth Bale and Luka Modrić – and Ancelotti was asked about them. He stated: “We need to speak inside the club about this, but there’s no problem. I’m in 100 percent agreement with the club’s decisions.”

Ancelotti on Courtois being left out FourFourTwo’s top 10

A recent ranking from FourFourTwo left Thibaut Courtois out of the list of the top 10 goalkeepers in the world. Asked about this, Ancelotti laughed and added: “That’s nonsense. For me, he’s the best in the world, although I might be biased of course. If you say Courtois isn’t top 10, you need to lose your media card or coaching license or similar.”

Ancelotti on Camavinga’s role

Eduardo Camavinga was important against PSG and the coach was asked about the young Frenchman’s progress. He said: “Camavinga is the present and future of this club. When Luka Modrić, Casemiro and Toni Kroos move on, we’ll have Camavinga and Fede Valverde and the youngsters from the academy, like Antonio Blanco. We’ll have replacements for those club legends.”