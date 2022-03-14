Las Blancas Podcast: The Sizeable Gap Between Real Madrid & Barcelona Remains

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, Om Arvind and Grant Little discuss:
- Putting Barcelona’s dominance into perspective
- Whether Madridistas’ reactions to losing “only” 1-0 to Barca at home were over the top
- The poor logic behind dropping players vs. Atlético in preparation for this game
- The Atleti rivalry being much more important than the non-existent one vs. Barca right now
- Why qualifying for the UWCL is so incredibly vital for reasons we might not even realize
- Madrid’s marginal improvements on the ball vs. Barca
- Whether Kaci is the right type of midfielder for these encounters
- What good defending actually is
- A quick overview of Barcelona’s offensive structure and the structural contrasts between right and left
- Madrid’s disappointing breakdown on the second goal
- How to pronounce Sofie Svava’s name correctly
- What can be taken away from Maite playing in the double pivot instead of Kaci in the second half
- The scoreline not mattering in these games and how to productively assess our performances in Clásicos
- Giving Patri Guijarro her props
- Grant scaring the shit out of Om
- The Asllani-Nahikari pairing
- Deciding our priorities throughout the rest of March
Hosts this week:
Om Arvind (@OmVASports)
Grant Little (@grantlittle09)
Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)
