Las Blancas Podcast: The Sizeable Gap Between Real Madrid & Barcelona Remains

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, Om Arvind and Grant Little discuss:

Putting Barcelona’s dominance into perspective

Whether Madridistas’ reactions to losing “only” 1-0 to Barca at home were over the top

The poor logic behind dropping players vs. Atlético in preparation for this game

The Atleti rivalry being much more important than the non-existent one vs. Barca right now

Why qualifying for the UWCL is so incredibly vital for reasons we might not even realize

Madrid’s marginal improvements on the ball vs. Barca

Whether Kaci is the right type of midfielder for these encounters

What good defending actually is

A quick overview of Barcelona’s offensive structure and the structural contrasts between right and left

Madrid’s disappointing breakdown on the second goal

How to pronounce Sofie Svava’s name correctly

What can be taken away from Maite playing in the double pivot instead of Kaci in the second half

The scoreline not mattering in these games and how to productively assess our performances in Clásicos

Giving Patri Guijarro her props

Grant scaring the shit out of Om

The Asllani-Nahikari pairing

Deciding our priorities throughout the rest of March

Hosts this week:

Om Arvind (@OmVASports)

Grant Little (@grantlittle09)

Las Blancas (@Las_Blancas)