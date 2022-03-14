Open Thread: March 14, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

It’s match day!

After the euphoric win over PSG at home, Los Blancos return to La Liga, facing Mallorca today. And we have another reason to celebrate: Sevilla draw over Rayo. If Los Blancos win again today, we’ll be 10 points ahead.

The team trained yesterday and every player is available to Carlo.

Will be there any changes?

For Marca, Carlo will put his favorite ones to start the game:



Carlo said in the press conference: “I can make few changes due to the game we want to do, but I don’t see players tired at this moment”. In contrast to the lineup above, there was also a report from Marca that Militao will rest and Nacho will start. The issue here is that Militao, Mendy and Casemiro are one yellow card away of being suspended. If they receive yellow card tomorrow, they’ll miss the next game, which is El Clásico.

Has Mbappe already signed his contract with Real Madrid?

There is a report from Marca’s journalist Ramon Alvarez that Mbappe already signed his deal with Real Madrid on January, through his lawyer. According to him, the rumour about a contract to be signed over the next week is true, but it’s regarding image rights and other detais.