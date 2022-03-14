Mallorca vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Mallorca five days after what has been the biggest win of the season for Los Blancos. Ancelotti’s men have a nice opportunity to increase their lead in the table to 10 points following Sevilla’s draw, so they must do what it takes this away win against a struggling team like Mallorca.

Mallorca predicted XI: Rico, Maffeo, Raillo, Valjent, Costa, Baba, Sanchez, Kubo, Sevilla, Dani, Muriqi.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Casemiro, Mendy and Militao will miss Sunday’s El Clasico against Barcelona if they get booked tonight, so coach Ancelotti could decide to give them some rest to make sure they’re available then. However, it’s also true that the Italian coach might as well decide to trust them and take advantage of Sevilla’s draw to increase their lead in the table, so deploying all three of them in the lineup would also make sense.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/14/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Son Moix, Mallorca, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

