BREAKING: Militao out against Mallorca

Real Madrid have announced that defender Eder Militao has been removed from the team’s squad list for Monday’s away match against Mallorca. While the club did not disclose the details of this decision, reports from the Spanish press indicate that Militao has flu-like symptoms, so he will stay in the hotel trying to recover.

The Brazilian center-back was a yellow card away from missing Sunday’s El Clasico against Barcelona, so coach Carlo Ancelotti was probably tempted to give him some rest tonight anyway. Militao should recover in time for El Clasico and will likely train with the rest of the team on Wednesday.

Without him, Nacho will almost certainly play alongside David Alaba in the center of the team’s defensive line, with Mendy likely playing as a left-back even though he’s also one yellow card away from missing El Clasico. Ancelotti could also start Marcelo in that spot if he wants to make sure that Mendy is available against Barcelona.