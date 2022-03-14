Mallorca vs Real Madrid 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid visit Mallorca and have a nice chance to increase their lead to 10 points after Sevilla’s draw this past weekend. Los Blancos will definitely be playing with confidence after their comeback win against Paris Saint-Germain last Wednesday, but they will still have to take care of business if they want the three points.

Mallorca are fighting to avoid relegation so far, so Real Madrid clearly have what it takes to get this away win. However, they must make sure that they match Mallorca’s intensity, given that right now they are playing and fighting for ever single point to avoid being in Segunda Division next season.

This will be Madrid’s last game before El Clasico and also the first after the crucial win against PSG, so Ancelotti will want to keep his men focused in the task ahead instead of worrying about Barcelona’s visit to the Santiago Bernabeu next Sunday.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/14/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Son Moix, Mallorca, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

