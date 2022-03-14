Take Kubo: “When Madrid decides to give me an opportunity, I intend to show everything that I can do”

After recuperating from a difficult knee injury earlier in the season, Take Kubo has begun to show bits and pieces of his best level. His performance for Mallorca against Valencia a few weeks ago was his best ever game as a top-flight professional. The right winger will have to shoulder much of the offensive responsibility in Real Mallorca’s fight to ward off relegation. In an interview with GOAL Espana ahead of the pivotal match with Real Madrid, the Japanese international talked about his season with Mallorca and his goals for the future.

“The Real Madrid game? All of the games are important, but of course it will be special for me to play against Real Madrid,” Kubo told Goal in an exclusive interview before the match. “Would I celebrate a goal? It would depend on the situation of the game, but it would be very important for me to score.”

More than scoring goals, Kubo’s game is all about creating opportunities for his teammates. He is part of La Liga’s top 10 in terms of shot creating actions per 90. His best work comes off the dribble or through progressive carries. After battling injuries, Kubo intends to give his best form until the end of the season.

“I am sure that the season would have been much better without the knee injury because I lost important games at Mallorca and with the Japanese national team, but that is all in the past. The last matches of the season are the most important and I will give my best to make sure we reach our objectives.”

To end the interview, Take Kubo was asked about his relationship with the current Madrid squad, the PSG match, and his goals for the future. “To be honest, I don’t interchanged a lot of messages with players from Madrid. I am a Mallorca player and I have to be focused on my team until the end of the season”.

The mid-week Champions League clash had all eyes glued to the match, including Kubo’s, who dreams of playing at that level. “It was a very high level and Madrid brought it in the final 15 minutes. I It made me realize that a game can radically change at any moment and that you have to be very concentrated. I would like to play in these big games as part of the elite. When the club [Madrid] decides to give me an opportunity, I intend to demonstrated everything that I can do. My objective is to form as part of the Real Madrid first team.”