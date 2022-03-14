CONFIRMED lineups: Mallorca vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Mallorca in La Liga.

Mallorca starting XI (TBC): Rico, Maffeo, Raillo, Valjent, Costa, Baba, Sanchez, Kubo, Sevilla, Dani, Muriqi.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vázquez, Nacho, Alaba, Mendy, Casemiro, Kroos, Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Mallorca have struggled so far this season and right now they’re still fighting to avoid relegation, which means that they will play with a lot of intensity. Los Blancos need to avoid focusing on the upcoming El Clasico and take care of business tonight in order to increase their lead to 10 points with just 10 games until the end of the 2021-2022 Liga season.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 03/14/2022

Time: 21:00 CEST, 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Son Moix, Mallorca, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

