Antonio Sanchez on Kubo: “Against his own team there will be extra motivation”

Mallorca’s Antonio Sanchez, who has been an important player for them this season, spoke to MARCA in an interview to preview the Mallorca vs Real Madrid match tonight. Sanchez spoke about Takefusa Kubo, Real Madrid’s form, and more.

“He knows that for us he is a very important player,” Sanchez said of Real Madrid’s loanee Takefusa Kubo. “Against his own team tonight will be with that extra motivation. I hope that he can make a great match and continue in the line of the last games.”

Sanchez also spoke about whether or not Real Madrid’s fresh comeback win over PSG makes them even more dangerous to play against; while also answering a question about the players from Carlo Ancelotti’s squad that he respects the most.

“In the end it doesn’t matter when you play against these teams,” Sanchez explained. “They have a lot of quality. It’s always a bad time. They will come in high spirits because what they did was incredible. It will be a difficult game, but we will try to fight it and give our best.

“Personally I have been looking at Modric for many years, and in recent seasons he is at a very high level. I also love Fede Valverde. And they have Benzema who determines things at at a high level and is experiencing a very sweet moment. They have variety and quality. We have to be very careful because at any moment they can mess with you.”