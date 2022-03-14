OFFICIAL: Real Madrid Renew Olga Carmona’s Contract Until 2025

Real Madrid have officially extended Olga Carmona’s contract until 2025.

The left back/left winger is the fourth player on the team to be renewed after Maite Oroz, Kenti Robles, and Teresa Abelleira.

Olga is part of the promising, young Spanish crop signed in the summer of 2020, with the aim of them becoming key members of a title-competing side several seasons from now. The 21-year-old has already been a vital figure in the early going, being converted to a full-time left back last year.

Her on-ball qualities are tremendous. She has the carrying and crossing expected of a winger but also possesses an underrated feel for progression from deeper areas. She still needs to improve on the defensive aspects of her game, although she works extremely hard out of possession.

Olga, like almost everyone, has had a rough season and Madrid finally saw fit to sign a natural left back in Sofie Svava in the winter. This has curtailed some of Olga’s playing time in the short term. However, over a grueling season, this is the type of depth Madrid need and the competition will no doubt benefit Carmona as she continues to master her relatively new position.