Ivan Campo on this Real Madrid team: “They have an impressive harmony and confidence”

Former Real Madrid defender Ivan Campo appeared on Radio MARCA today to discuss an epic week for Real Madrid. Campo reflected on Real Madrid’s big win over PSG, tonight’s game against Mallorca, it’s Champions League chances, and more.

“The Madrid players celebrated the comeback against PSG because it is a very important step,” Campo said. “It was spectacular and you could tell that also by how they thanked the fans. They have an impressive harmony and confidence total in the group and with the fans.”

Campo, who won two Champions League titles, then went on to explain Real Madrid’s chances of winning the European Cup this year.

“What Real Madrid has in its history is to win, it’s not enough to reach a final and stay at the gates — It’s not worth it for the fans,” Campo said. “In LaLiga if you have a slip, there are teams like Sevilla or Barcelona that can get there. And The European Cup demands a lot from you. Everything is very demanding and your strength can run out. No matter who they play, they have to take charge. Real Madrid can take down anyone. And you see it. You see Modric play and it seems that he has 15 years old, the way he transmits the game to his teammates. Benzema too. Any Real Madrid player has that gift of leading the team. And then there is that harmony with the Bernabéu. After beating PSG, anything is possible.”