Immediate Reaction: Mallorca 0-3 Real Madrid

Mallorca 0-3 Real Madrid (Vinícius Júnior & Benzema x2). Here is the immediate reaction to the impressive win. Still to come: press conference details, player ratings and the ManagingMadrid podcast.

After a magical week in Europe, Madrid fans were left hoping that the dry spell in terms of performances was now over. A win against low placed side Mallorca would put Madrid eight points clear at the top. A strong side was fielded, but there were various rotations in place - with the hero against PSG, Karim Benzema, captaining the side. Gareth Bale returned to the bench alongside Eden Hazard. Many eyes would be on Takefusa Kubo, as the promising Real Madrid loanee started against his parent side.

The away side predictably looked comfortable on the ball, but the shackles of frustration had clearly not been fully broken after the PSG comeback. Chances were forged, but Mallorca looked dangerous themselves on the counter. Kubo looked one of the more dangerous for the hosts, but they never looked like they would deal a significant blow despite getting the shots in. Benzema knocked at the door for Madrid but the goalkeeper ensured the half Would end goalless.

5 - @realmadriden's Vinícius Júnior has won five penalties this season in all competitions, more than any other LaLiga player in 2021/22. Unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/mjdhqVEvHj — OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 14, 2022

The second half would need to be different to claim the win, and Madrid kept at it with their dominance. It would take one of the men of the moment to give Los Blancos their much desired lead - as Vinícius Júnior finished off a move made easy by Karim Benzema’s set up. This really did release the shackles, as Madrid continued to press forward whilst bringing in several reinforcements. They doubled their lead when Benzema slotted home a penalty after Vinícius was fouled in the box, and minutes later the Frenchman added to his tally again after finishing well off of a vintage Marcelo cross. Full time arrived with a convincing performance and a clean sheet to match, extending Madrid’s lead at the top of the La Liga table, despite the frustrating first half. What did you think about the game?