Open Thread: March 15, 2022

Ten points ahead!

A nice 3-0 victory for Los Blancos yesterday. The game was covered in Immediate Reaction, Player Ratings and Three Questions and Three Answers articles.

Who is injuried?

The good victory yesterday ended with some Madridistas worrying about serious injuries, as Mendy, Rodrygo and Benzema were all off the game due to injuries. In fact, Los Blancos ended the game with only 10 men, as Carlo had done 5 subs already when Benzema felt disconfort in his calf.

The great news is that Rodrygo already posted about it, saying he is fine and it was just a hard knock.

Una victoria muy importante! Aprovecho para decirles que estoy bien y solo fue un golpe fuerte! seguimos por más! #HalaMadrid @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/BrqavmWDEH — Rodrygo Goes (@RodrygoGoes) March 14, 2022

About Benzema, Carlo said he felt disconfort after a jump. Per a report from Abc Deportes, the initial diagnosis of Benz and Mendy are not worrying. The journalist Edu Aguirre, however, stated that Benzema is the one who worries the most for El Clásico.

