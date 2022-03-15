Managing Madrid Podcast: Mallorca Post-game: Benzema brace puts Real Madrid 10 points clear

This episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by Bisha Hotel Toronto, where you should book your stay when you come see us in Toronto in May. Book your tickets here.

On this episode, Kiyan Sobhani and Om Arvind discuss:

Carlo Ancelotti starting XI

Real Madrid’s press — comparing it now to earlier this season

Can Carlo implement an elite high pressing scheme if he had a lot of time?

The referee’s decisions

The injuries

Are we worried about Vinicius Jr’s health by 30

Casemiro’s role

Rodrygo Goes’s performance

Some off-ball things from us that could’ve been better

Ferland Mendy’s roulettes and lack of overloads

A wild Marco Asensio stat

Injury updates on Karim Benzema / Rodrygo Goes / Ferland Mendy

Takefusa Kubo’s role

Eduardo Camavinga’s cameo

The pitch for him as a CM

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@kiyanSo)

Om Arvind (@omvasports)