Garcia Plaza: “We have five defeats in a row, things are not being done well”

Mallorca manager Luis Garcia Plaza says the club have made many mistakes after sustaining their fifth straight league defeat to Real Madrid on Monday in a post-match conference via MARCA.

“We’ve made a lot of mistakes. In the first half against Madrid, you have chances, and you don’t take advantage of them...We have to minimize errors. I insist that in the first half we were able to counteract them. It’s a match where they seem to do nothing, and they put three [goals] on you. The match was as we wanted.”

Garcia Plaza recognized the mistakes his team have made over the last five losses including against Real Madrid. He said the club must make adjustments in limiting errors, though he believes the effort is there.

“We have five defeats, and taking away against Real, the image has always been good. I don’t see the team wrong, but we make very bad mistakes. Baba was making it a game; in Vigo we had a penalty in stoppage time. We have to learn and minimize mistakes. In terms of effort, we have done very well as well as the image.”

“Football is a state of mind. We are not having that facet of success. We have five defeats in a row, things are not being done well. But I also think it’s unfair. I give these guys all the confidence. I give them love and support. Ten [match]days remain. We have six teams left and now it’s time to give us hosts.”

Garcia Plaza attributes the losing streak to the team’s mistakes adding up, even when they are playing strong. He says the clubs at the bottom of the league standings are struggling to collect three points. Mallorca sit just two points out of the relegation zone.

“Surely, we do some bad. The key is that when we play well, we add up, it is what we are missing. Those of us at the bottom [of the table] are having a hard time winning. We have to be well and, when we are, win.”