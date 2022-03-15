Benzema, Mendy and Rodrygo likely available for El Clasico against Barcelona

Real Madrid’s 0-3 win against Mallorca last night came at a cost. Benzema, Rodrygo and Mendy all suffered injuries and had to leave the game, although it looks like they have avoided serious problems and will likely be available when Madrid host FC Barcelona in the second and last El Clasico of the 2021-2022 season next Sunday.

Benzema picked up some pain in the lower part of his calf and will get tests on that muscle today. He was seen after the game walking just fine and it looks like he will be able to recover in time for Sunday’s match, although he will likely get some rest during the next few training sessions.

Rodrygo suffered a big knock and the player himself confirmed on his Twitter account that he’s OK.

Una victoria muy importante! Aprovecho para decirles que estoy bien y solo fue un golpe fuerte! seguimos por más! #HalaMadrid @realmadrid pic.twitter.com/BrqavmWDEH — Rodrygo Goes (@RodrygoGoes) March 14, 2022

Mendy had to leave the game with what appeared to be a groin injury, but it looks like coach Ancelotti decided to play it safe and take him out of the game even though he probably escaped a serious physical problem.