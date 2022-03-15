Borussia Dortmund CEO expected to travel to Madrid to seal Erling Haaland transfer—report

Real Madrid will sit down to meet with Borussia Dortmund CEO, Han-Joachim Watzke, to finalize the transfer terms for Erling Haaland this week, as reported on the YouTube channel of Ramon Alvarez de Mon. Watzke will travel to Madrid in the next few days after Florentino Perez has taken the decision to sign the Norwegian striker following positive reports on his recent injury issues.

Initially, Madrid had hoped to wait one more season before signing the prolific goal-scorer from Dortmund, but the player opted to leave in 2022 and the club was more than willing to acquiesce. According to Josep Pederol of El Chiringuito, Real Madrid had been waiting for reports on Haaland’s physical condition following a series of injuries this season. After the Hazard transfer, the club have bee extra careful on medical due diligence before investing large sums of capital on new player acquisitions. The total transfer, with agent fees, bonuses, transfer fee, and salary could cost in excess of 250-300 million euros.

ESPN and Jan Aage Fjortft, a source close to the Haaland family, have reported that the final decision will come down to a move to either Manchester City or Real Madrid. The imminent arrival of Kylian Mbappe may have an influence on Haaland’s decision, but various outlets in Spain report of the player’s preferred desire to live and play in the Spanish capital. The trasnfer saga may finally be coming to an end with a final decision from Erling Haaland expected this week.