Vinicius subject to racist chants against Mallorca

Real Madrid forward Vinicius was allegedly the subject of racism after Mallorca fans made racist chants during the match on Monday, according to a video from El Dia Despues en Movistar Plus.

A Vinicius en Mallorca. A Nico Williams en Sevilla. Cánticos racistas en el fútbol. #ElDíaDespués pic.twitter.com/HQgZtA49hv — El Día Después en Movistar Plus+ (@ElDiaDespues) March 14, 2022

One of the fans chanting can be heard in the video saying “Vinicius, go and pick bananas”. Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams was also allegedly the subject of racist chants in the club’s match against Real Betis on Sunday.

Mallorca acknowledged Movistar’s tweet with a response condemning the racist chants against Vinicius.

“The club roundly and forcefully condemns any racist attitude or demonstration like the one that happened yesterday in our stadium.”

El club condena de forma rotunda y contundente cualquier actitud o manifestación racista como la sucedida ayer en nuestro estadio. #noalracismo #stopracism https://t.co/YYQnY0pNFl — Real Mallorca (@RCD_Mallorca) March 15, 2022

Vinicius gave his own response after scoring the opening goal of the match in the second half. Real Madrid would end up with the 3-0 victory and the three points on the road.

These aren’t isolated incidents as it has unfortunately happened many times before, including earlier this season. It’s always important that clubs condemn any racist acts and recognize that racism has no place in football.