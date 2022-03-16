Open Thread: March 16, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

UCL R16 ends today.

Yesterday, our city rivals Atleti knocked Manchester United out of UCL. Benfica also won over Ajax. The two remaining R16 games will be played today: Lille x Chesea (agg 0-2) and Juventus x Villarreal (agg 1-1).

The draw for the Quarter Finals is scheduled for the next Friday, 18th March (12:00 pm CET). The draw will set the ties for the semi-finals too and another draw will be held to determine the “home” team for the final. The dates for the next stages are:

Quarter Finals:

First legs: 5/6 April;

Second legs: 12/13 April.

Semi Finals:

First legs: 26/27 April;

Second legs: May 3/4.

Final: 28 May.

Is Haaland’s injury record worrisome?

Haaland his missed many games due to injury this season.

| Erling Haaland's injury record so far in his career. #rmalive pic.twitter.com/3byUExzlG0 — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) March 15, 2022

Marca stated Real has decided to sign Haaland, after many considerations, from economic situation and the compatibility between Haaland and Mbappe could have for the next decade. People at Real Madrid thinks they cannot miss the opportunity to have both players in the following years, which will be a blow for other teams too.

Per a report from Ramon Alvarez, Haaland’s future will be resolved in the next days. A meeting between Borussia’s CEO and Perez is imminent and the signing depends on it. Madrid is well positioned (even though other rumours stated City’s offer to the player is the hightest so far), but his injuries are a worry.

The reliable source Fabrizio Romano confirmed we’re getting closer to Haaland’s decision: it’s a matter of weeks.

Considering Haaland’s injury record above, Mbappe is already signed and Benzema’s excellent form, would you sign Haaland for next season? Vote in the poll:

Poll Considering Haaland’s injury record, would you sign Haaland for next season? Yes

No vote view results 65% Yes (123 votes)

34% No (64 votes) 187 votes total Vote Now

Who leaves Real Madrid?

We are all tired to know that Marcelo, Isco and Bale are running out their contracts in the end of the season and Real won’t renew. Futher, the club wants to sell Ceballos, Hazard (apparentely, there is an interest from Arsenal), Jovic and Mariano. Asensio will be offered a contract renew, but, if he doesn’t accept it, he will be sold. The young prospect Take Kubo could also be sold.