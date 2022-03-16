Busquets: “I admire Casemiro”

FC Barcelona defensive midfielder Sergio Busquets talked about Sunday’s El Clasico against Real Madrid and praised Casemiro, who is his counterpart in the Spanish capital.

“If he’s not the best, he’s definitely among the best. You just have to watch his games, his career or the work he does on the field. It happens to midfielders like us, we’re not flashy and people don’t pay attention to us because at the end of the day they just take a look at goals, assists and dribbles. Our work is not flashy but it’s important, we have to control the game. I admire Casemiro, I like all quality players and Real Madrid have many of them, but I wouldn’t keep one ahead of our own. But as a football fan I can give credit to other teams and players,” said Busquets.

The midfielder also talked about Madrid’s current form and their comeback win against Paris Saint-Germain.

“It was truly a very different tie in the first leg and the second one. Big teams are capable of things like these. They can score in every play and then momentum changes and they won the game. I expect Madrid to play with ambition in front of their fans, they will go after the game like us, there will be a fight to control the ball and see who’s better, we saw that in the Supercup but then maybe they played a bit more defensively, they will try to attack more at the Bernabeu. It will be a challenge,” he explained.

Real Madrid and Barça will face off in the last El Clasico of the 2021-2022 season this Sunday, with kick-off taking place at 21:00 CET.