Mendy out against Barcelona with groin injury

Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy will miss Sunday’s El Clasico against Barcelona with the groin injury he picked up last Monday, according to reports from the Spanish press. Madrid were hoping for Mendy to avoid a serious injury but the Frenchman will have to miss around two weeks, per those same reports.

Right now, striker Karim Benzema is also questionable for the game but he might make it in time. Benzema suffered a minor calf injury during Monday’s match against Mallorca and while he has escaped a big injury, he will have to rejoin the squad in training over the next few days before he can make the team’s squad list for El Clasico.

On the other hand, Rodrygo, who also had to leave the match against Mallorca, will be available as he just suffered a knock.

Ancelotti will have to make some interesting decisions for Sunday’s El Clasico. For once, it’s clear that Nacho will start on the left side of the defensive line, with Alaba and Militao in the center.