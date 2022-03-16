VIDEO: Checking in on Real Madrid’s press and Vinicius’s long-term health

Monday night’s game vs Mallorca may have been a drop-off in quality and entertainment (naturally) from the PSG game, but it was eventful, which led to several big picture talking points.

Below is a clip from Monday night’s post-game podcast. The full episode, about 1.5 hours long, was hosted by Om Arvind and Kiyan Sobhani in Washington DC, and can be found here. We snipped a 30 minute discussion from that episode in video form and posted it on YouTube. The talking points in the video, among other things, were primarily:

The pressing sequence which led to Vinicius Jr’s goal vs Mallorca A comparing of Real Madrid’s press now vs the one that was attempted at the beginning of the season Can Carlo Ancelotti establish a solid pressing identity long-term? The atrocious refereeing from the Mallorca game Our concern about Vinicius Jr if he keeps getting battered with heavy challenges

CLIP:

