Real Madrid reach agreement with Cisco

Real Madrid, who are currently the pioneers of state-of-the-art innovation among Europe’s top football clubs, have not only broken ground on a soon-to-be-finished Nuevo Santiago Bernabeu, but have now also partnered with Cisco, according to a report from MARCA.

Cisco will help enhance the Bernabeu experience. They are leaders in design and development of internet network equipment. That, of course, will be a big challenge for Real Madrid when it comes to polishing the Bernabeu renovations in a way that makes everything tick properly. Cisco will focus on the digital enhancement of the stadium.

“The agreement between Madrid and Cisco aims to enhance connectivity in all areas of the white club,” The MARCA report stated. “Naturally, one of the club’s great challenges is the new Santiago Bernabéu stadium, which is intended to become a technological benchmark.”

Currently, Wi-fi and cell networks are a huge challenge in the Bernabeu. Press and fans struggle getting a reception and / or connecting to the stadium’s wi-fi. One would hope the new Bernabeu will fix that problem.