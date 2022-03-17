Open Thread: March 17, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

A video about the knockout vs PSG

It was so impressive that RMC Sport made an interesting movie about the R16 between Real Madrid and PSG. Unfortunately, the language of the video is French and there is no subtitles.

Rodrygo is training with the team.

Rodrygo is back in training, Benzema is still a doubt.

Who do you want Real Madrid to face next?

After yesterday results, we know all clubs who qualified for UCL quarter finals. A bit surprisingly, Villarreal managed to reach quarter finals by beating Juventus.

There is no restriction in the quarter-finals draw, so we can face any club.

Poll Who do you want to face? Villarreal

Atlético

Bayern

Liverpool

Man. City

Chelsa

Benfica vote view results 0% Villarreal (0 votes)

0% Atlético (0 votes)

0% Bayern (0 votes)

0% Liverpool (0 votes)

0% Man. City (0 votes)

0% Chelsa (0 votes)

0% Benfica (0 votes) 0 votes total Vote Now

Real Madrid TV interviews players

Valverde gave an interview in which he made interesting comments about Ancelotti:

Ancelotti always gets the message across to us about the importance of wearing this shirt and the responsibility and pressure that comes with playing for Real Madrid. As players, we really enjoy that. Ancelotti also shares his tactical knowledge with us and lets us know what’s at stake.

You can see more comments in the following thread:

Kroos was also interviewed: