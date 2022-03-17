Open Thread: March 17, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.
A video about the knockout vs PSG
It was so impressive that RMC Sport made an interesting movie about the R16 between Real Madrid and PSG. Unfortunately, the language of the video is French and there is no subtitles.
Rodrygo is training with the team.
March 16, 2022
Rodrygo is back in training, Benzema is still a doubt.
Who do you want Real Madrid to face next?
After yesterday results, we know all clubs who qualified for UCL quarter finals. A bit surprisingly, Villarreal managed to reach quarter finals by beating Juventus.
Who do you want to face? #UCL pic.twitter.com/77V17uw3FZ— Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 16, 2022
There is no restriction in the quarter-finals draw, so we can face any club.
Poll
Who do you want to face?
-
0%
Villarreal
-
0%
Atlético
-
0%
Bayern
-
0%
Liverpool
-
0%
Man. City
-
0%
Chelsa
-
0%
Benfica
Real Madrid TV interviews players
Valverde gave an interview in which he made interesting comments about Ancelotti:
Ancelotti always gets the message across to us about the importance of wearing this shirt and the responsibility and pressure that comes with playing for Real Madrid. As players, we really enjoy that. Ancelotti also shares his tactical knowledge with us and lets us know what’s at stake.
You can see more comments in the following thread:
Valverde: We're really up for it and looking forward to the game in front of our fans, with their support and we're looking to go out and win. It's a very different feeling for me from the rest of the games. pic.twitter.com/qiDM9TVLiy— Real Madrid Info ³⁴ (@RMadridInfo) March 16, 2022
Kroos was also interviewed:
The Clásico will be decided by how we turn up on the day because you can’t say one team has more quality than the other. These are two very good teams and it always depends on the day a bit. We just need to keep going in the same vein as recent games.
