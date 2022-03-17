Real Madrid to make one million euros donation in Ukraine aid

Real Madrid is reportedly set to make a donation of one million euros to Ukraine aid according to Realmadrid.com.

The club is reportedly donating the large sum to the “Everyone with Ukraine” campaign as part of the Real Madrid Foundation fund which was launched last week. The fund works with existing programs, including Red Cross and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), to help those on the ground in Ukraine.

The donation is reportedly being allocated to the Spanish Red Cross’ efforts to medically aid the first Ukrainian refugees arriving in Spain. Real Madrid Foundation is also donating sports material for children.

The funds allocated to UNHCR are being used towards blankets, sleeping mats and other essential items that will be sent Kryvyi Rih, which is the largest city in central Ukraine and now sheltering over 700 refugees from across the country.

The donation will also be used towards aiding children and families in Ukraine. Real Madrid Foundation is reportedly working with Salesian Missions to assist families who have no fuel or electricity following the various bombings around the country. The foundation is also working with Cesal to help displaced families along the Polish border.

Real Madrid’s hefty contribution is overall guided towards aiding both refugees that are arriving in Spain as well as ones who are displaced inside their own country.