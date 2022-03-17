Real Madrid’s opponents in the Champions League Quarterfinals Draw ranked

The last draw of the 2021-2022 edition of the UEFA Champions League will take place this Friday, with the Quarterfinals and also the following Semifinals being scheduled. Real Madrid will be there after their impressive, historic comeback win against Paris Saint-Germain last week. This is a quality draw, so it won’t be easy for Madrid to get lucky and avoid a tough opponent in the Quarterfinals.

Here are Real Madrid’s opponents in the next round of the Champions League, ranked, with the most “manageable” teams first: