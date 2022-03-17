Managing Madrid Podcast: El Clasico / UCL draw / Mbappe Fit Mailbag

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete discuss:

- The perfect Karim Benzema replacement

- How will Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr coexist?

- Will Mbappe or Vinicius play right wing?

- Who will Isco, Gareth Bale, and Marcelo sign for this summer?

- Expiring contracts in 2023: Ceballos, Mariano, Asensio

- Arsenal’s reported interest in Eden Hazard

- Are we more worried about Barcelona or Sevilla in La Liga?

- Champions League draw

- Young talent we’d like to sign.

- The yearning for a Barca thumping

- And more.

