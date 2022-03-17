Declan Rice on his favourite kit: “Real Madrid, Beckham on the back, all white.”

Declan Rice, who plays nominally as either a defensive midfielder or center-back for West Ham United and the English National team, spoke to BT Sport in an interview where he discussed many different things about his career and favourite things.

Among the questions, Rice was asked by the interviewer what his favourite kit ever was, to which Rice answered, “Real Madrid, Beckham on the back, all white. I lived in it. It doesn’t get any better than that!”

The jersey Rice speaks of is Beckham’s 2004 Real Madrid shirt. It’s always incredible to revisit the impact David Beckham had on Real Madrid’s expansive fan base. There are a few writers on the Managing Madrid staff who became fans of this club because of Beckham. The English superstar certainly had an impact on young British footballers, as well as many young fans all over the world who are now Real Madrid fans.

Here is the video clip of that segment: