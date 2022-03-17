Haaland will cost around €355m in total — report

No player is for free, even the free ones. Of course, it’s not a surprise that superstars will demand signing fees in this landscape, but some fees will be more astronomical than others.

German publication BILD has reported today that the total amounts for signing Borussia Dortmund and Norwegian megastar Erling Haaland will total some €355m. This is how it would be broken down, according to them:

€75m for his release clause + €10m in add ons

€40m commission for Mino Raiola (Haaland’s agent)

€30m commission for Alf-Inge Haaland (Erling’s father)

€40m in wages per year spread over five years (€200m in total)

Total: €355m

Of course, once you strip away the wages, your’e looking at a signing fee of around €155m in total, if reports are true — a fee that would’ve been a record signing some years ago.

Erling Haaland will be uber expensive, but that may not deter Florentino Perez from signing him this summer. It will be down to Real Madrid and Manchester City.