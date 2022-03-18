Real Madrid to wear black kits in this weekend’s Clasico

This Sunday’s Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu will have a strange twist: Real Madrid will wear a black kit, while Barcelona will don a yellow kit with red stripes.

The black kit that Real Madrid will wear is part of a special design that has been in the works for Real Madrid’s 120th anniversary, and was designed by famed Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto, who also collaborated with the club back in the 2014 - 2015 season.

This season, the black kit features white stripes. There is also a pink goalkeeper kit with black stripes.

From Input Magazine: