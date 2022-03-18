Real Madrid to wear black kits in this weekend’s Clasico

This Sunday’s Clasico at the Santiago Bernabeu will have a strange twist: Real Madrid will wear a black kit, while Barcelona will don a yellow kit with red stripes.
The black kit that Real Madrid will wear is part of a special design that has been in the works for Real Madrid’s 120th anniversary, and was designed by famed Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto, who also collaborated with the club back in the 2014 - 2015 season.
This season, the black kit features white stripes. There is also a pink goalkeeper kit with black stripes.
From Input Magazine:
ALL BLACK EVERYTHING, ALMOST — Straying from Y-3’s signature black aesthetic is an oversized white Aeroready T-shirt featuring Y-3’s logo and Real Madrid’s crest. An additional black tee appears plain up front, but on the rear you’ll find a graphic commemorating the club’s anniversary alongside Yamamoto’s signature. Completing the lineup of gear will be a black wash bag for which Adidas hasn’t yet released images.
The full Y-3 x Real Madrid collection is set to release Friday, March 18, through the Adidas website and physical stores for both the club and Y-3. And while no commitments have been made yet, there’s a strong chance we see Real Madrid rocking in its El Clasico match against Barcelona next week. The two clubs facing off always command the attention of the soccer world, but Madrid will have the optics advantage thanks to Y-3.
