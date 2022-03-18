Tuchel on Madrid Clash: “There is no bigger challenge than playing at the Bernabeu with spectators”

Thomas Tuchel and Chelsea were the deserved winners of last year’s semi-final tie between Real Madrid and the London based club. The draw has fated these two teams togethers once again, this time in the quarter-final, with one thing on the mind of the Madrid players: revenge. Despite conflicting reports, it does appear that the second leg will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu. With Chelsea likely to be without fans for the first leg due to the sanctions imposed on the club, the Bernabeu could be a decisive factor. In a press conference after the draw, Tuchel commented on the magnitude of the challenge:

“It’s a tough draw,” Tuchel explained. “A challenge cannot be much higher than playing at the Santiago Bernabeu with spectators.”

The winner of the Real Madrid - Chelsea tie will go on to play the winner of the Manchester City - Atletico Madrid tie. Thomas Tuchel has never lost to Real Madrid in his career. Despite a blip in Chelsea’s form in the early part of the season largely down to injuries and Lukaku’s adaption struggles, they are once again finding their stride. Kai Havertz is preforming as a false nine, Christian Pulisic is at his best on the left, and Mason Mount is producing one of his best goal-scoring seasons of his career. The reigning European champions will be one of the biggest tests of the year for Carlo Ancelotti’s men.