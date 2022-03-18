Guti: “If Madrid don’t sign Haaland now, they never will”

Real Madrid’s former magician, Jose Maria Guti, made an appearance on El Chiringuito and shared his thoughts on Erling Haaland’s potential transfer to Real Madrid. With the Mbappe deal reportedly wrapped up, media in both England and Spain have zeroed in on Erling Haaland’s next move. It is believed that the Norwegian is down to two options: a move to Manchester City or a move to Real Madrid. When asked about the potential incorporation of the Norwegian, Guti had no doubts:

“Vinicius, Benzema, Haaland, and Mbappe can play together,” Guti explained. “If you can have Haaland and Mbappe at Real Madrid, it’s a leap in quality. There is no need to doubt. Real Madrid must do everything they can to sign both Mbappe and Haaland. If they don’t sign Haaland now, they never will.”

It is often said that the Real Madrid train only passes by once. Guti may be referring to that phrase when suggesting Haaland must join the club now or face the potential of never ending up in Madrid. The truth is a player of Erling Haaland’s quality will always have his doors open to Real Madrid and it may make more sense to sign the player in 3-4 years.