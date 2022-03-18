Alaba: “I love Madrid, I am thrilled to be here”

Real Madrid defender David Alaba talked to the club’s official website and discussed the upcoming El Clasico against Barcelona, which will be played this upcoming Sunday.

“Playing in a Clásico was amazing. It’s a wonderful experience and a day that will live long in my memory. As I said, it was a special experience. El Clásico is special because of the history behind it. There is a special feeling around the place in the week before the game, just like there was last time as well. I think that’s what makes it different to other matches,” said the veteran defender.

Alaba scored Real Madrid’s opening goal when the team visited the Camp Nou last October. He shared his feelings after such great moment.

“My goal was great. How do I remember it? I took the ball out of defence, ran down the left flank, then received it in the box and hit it well,” he explained.

Alaba went on and previewed the game, saying that Real Madrid is in good form at the moment.

“The team is in good shape. We’re on a good run of form, we’re playing well but we know we have to keep it up. I don’t think there is a single key to winning this game, there are many things we have to do if we’re going to come out on top,” he added.

The center-back concluded his brief interview by explaining how he feels in Madrid, having signed for Real Madrid last summer.

“I love Madrid, I’m thrilled to be here. It’s a beautiful city full of good people and the club is great. I’m very happy here. Thank you for your support. We’ll see you on Sunday. Hala Madrid!,” he said.