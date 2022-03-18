Real Madrid moving away from Tchouameni interest—report

Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni is reportedly more interested in a Premier League move than Real Madrid interest this summer, according to MARCA.

The report claims that Real Madrid believe he could be Casemiro’s future replacement but are more focused on Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe this summer window. The club has reportedly sent a scout to Monaco to watch him feature in a match.

The club also reportedly believes the 22-year-old is more interested in a Premier League move. The report claims he has interest in moving to England and there is equal interest from clubs including Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United. Juventus is reportedly interested as well but Tchouameni does not prefer a move to Serie A.

The report states that young players looking to move to Real Madrid must be patient when dealing with how the front office operates at the club and their speed in offering players. MARCA draws parallels to Eduardo Camavinga’s transfer from Rennes last season.