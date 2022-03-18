Churros y Tácticas Podcast: El Clasico Preview

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

- Barcelona vs Galatasary

- Sergino Dest’s absence and how Xavi Hernandez will play without him

- Matchups on the flank in the upcoming Clasico

- Karim Benzema’s status

- Will Carlo Ancelotti play defensive?

- Is this a ‘meaningless’ Clasico?

- The case for Atletico Madrid to beat Manchester City in the Champions League quarter-finals

- And more.

Enjoy the raw Churros and thanks for being a Patron!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas