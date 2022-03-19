Real Madrid Femenino vs. UDG Tenerife: Starting Lineups, Time, & How to Watch

Real Madrid Femenino today face off against UDG Tenerife at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano. Kick off is slated for 10:45 a.m. EST (3:45 p.m. CEST). Tenerife have a game in hand over Las Blancas as well as a five-point advantage. It is imperative that Real Madrid pick up the three points against Tenerife, who is a direct rival to Las Blancas in their hunt for UEFA Women’s Champions League qualification.

However, it will not be easy for Real Madrid. Tenerife has only lost five times this season and have won eight of their last ten matches.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Kenti Robles, Teresa, Ivana Andres, Esther, Nahikari Garcia, Caroline Moller Hansen, Rocio, Claudia Zornoza, Athenea del Castillo, Sofie Svava

Subs: Gerard, Peter, Olga, Maite Oroz, Lorena, Claudia F., Lucia, Paula P., C. Camacho

Theoretical formation: 4-4-2

UDG Tenerife XI: Noelia Ramos, Aleksandra, Pisco, Patri Gavira, Natalia Ramos, Claire, Sandra, Ange Koko, Maria Jose, Nasello, Martin-Prieto

Subs: Pili, Goad, Paola H.D., Blom, Robledo, Feujdio, S. Doblado, Sara L.

Theoretical formation: 4-4-2

How to Watch

Real Madrid TV (Español)

Teledeporte (VPN needed outside of Spain)