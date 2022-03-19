 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Open Thread: March 19, 2022

Our Saturday Edition of the Daily Merengue!

By felipejack
The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Kung_Fu_Zizou, Ezek Ix or NeRObutBlanco.

It’s Real Madrid vs Chelsea.

In the case anyone missed it, Real will face Chelsea for UCL quarter-finals. Real Madrid will play the first leg at Stamford Bridge, on 6th April. The return leg will be played at the Bernabéu, on 12th April.

The draw also defined possible adversaries for those clubs that reach semi-finals. If Los Blancos win over Chelsea, we’ll face City or Atléti. The other semi-final is between the Benfica/Liverpool x Villarreal/Bayern.

El Clásico is a final

Barcelona is the major opponent before the first leg vs Chelsea. And Real will have busy days over April and many away games:

  • 20/03: Barcelona (Home)
  • 02/04: Celta (Away)
  • 06/04: Chelsea (Away)
  • 9-10/04: Getafe (Home; date to be confirmed)
  • 12/04: Chelsea (Home)
  • 16-17/04: Sevilla (Away; date to be confirmed)
  • 19-20-21/04: Osasuna (Away; date to be confirmed)

Isco: almost 40 days without playing.

