Open Thread: March 19, 2022

It’s Real Madrid vs Chelsea.

In the case anyone missed it, Real will face Chelsea for UCL quarter-finals. Real Madrid will play the first leg at Stamford Bridge, on 6th April. The return leg will be played at the Bernabéu, on 12th April.

The draw also defined possible adversaries for those clubs that reach semi-finals. If Los Blancos win over Chelsea, we’ll face City or Atléti. The other semi-final is between the Benfica/Liverpool x Villarreal/Bayern.

Who will you choose as 2022 champions? #UCL #UCLdraw — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 18, 2022

El Clásico is a final

| Carlo Ancelotti believes that El Clasico is a ‘final’, he has told his squad that this game is important to keep the confidence for the last stretch of the season, pulling the team closer to the title. @marca — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) March 18, 2022

Barcelona is the major opponent before the first leg vs Chelsea. And Real will have busy days over April and many away games:

20/03: Barcelona (Home)

02/04: Celta (Away)

06/04: Chelsea (Away)

9-10/04: Getafe (Home; date to be confirmed)

12/04: Chelsea (Home)

16-17/04: Sevilla (Away; date to be confirmed)

19-20-21/04: Osasuna (Away; date to be confirmed)

Isco: almost 40 days without playing.