Real Madrid Announce Squad List vs. UD Granadilla Tenerife (Primera Iberdrola)

GK: Misa, Méline Gérard

DEF: Kenti Robles, Babett Peter, Ivana Andrés, Olga Carmona, Claudia Florentino, Lucía Rodríguez, Rocío Gálvez, Sofie Svava

MID: Teresa Abelleira, Maite Oroz, Claudia Zornoza

FWD: Esther González, Lorena Navarro, Nahikari García, Caroline Møller Hansen, Athenea del Castillo, Paula Partido, Carla Camacho

Absences: Marta Cardona (quadriceps injury), Kosovare Asllani, Aurélie Kaci, Marta Corredera (maternity leave)

Cardona and Corredera were expected to be unavailable vs. Granadilla on Saturday, but Asllani’s and Kaci’s exclusions come as surprises. This leaves Madrid thin in midfield, especially if coach Alberto Toril decides to play Maite as a #10 in place of Asllani (alternatively, he could go for an Esther-Nahikari strike pairing).

This league match is absolutely massive for Las Blancas’ Champions League qualification prospects.

Madrid’s game in hand means that a win vs. Granadilla would put them in prime position to gain a one point advantage in the standings. On the flip side, a victory for the plucky underdogs might do enough damage to keep the All Whites out of Europe next season.

The game will stream on Real Madrid TV at 10:45 am EST.