Vazquez on Clasico: “If the team is united I think we are going to be able to do them a lot of damage”

Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez spoke in a “Five Star Meeting” organized by Mahou today, and the topics of discussion focused mainly on Clasico. Here’s what the Spanish winger had to say about Sunday’s upcoming game vs Barcelona at the Bernabeu:

“It’s a very nice game to play,” Vazquez said of El Clasico. “It’s very important for us before the national team break, and we’re facing it at a good time. We’re coming from a good string of results and wanting to win it. The game involves attacking and defending together. if the team is well united, I think we are going to be able to do them a lot of damage.

“El Clásico is a match that the fans have marked in red and we are very happy to be able to play this match in front of our fans who always make it very special and hopefully we can give them a good victory”.

Vazquez also spoke about how impressed he was by the fans during the PSG game at the Bernabeu:

“They continue to support us as they do, like the day at PSG, which was an impressive atmosphere, and we will give them back all that love on the pitch, leaving our skin until the end”.