Dani Carvajal called up to Spanish National team

Benzema has also been called up to France

RCD Mallorca v Real Madrid CF - La Liga Santander Photo by Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Dani Carvajal is the only Real Madrid player who is currently making Luis Enrique’s squad list. Perhaps ironically, he is one of the players who’s not in great form. Nevertheless, he was called up by Lucho for Spain’s next two friendlies, while Nacho and Marco Asensio were both omitted to the squad. One could easily argue that Carvajal is the least in form player out of those three, but that’s another discussion.

The full squad (below), also contains former Real Madrid players Marcos Llorente, Raul de Tomas, Alvaro Morata, Diego Llorente, Marcos Alonso, and Pablo Sarabia.

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, Robert Sanchez, David Raya.

Defenders: Marcos Alonso, Jordi Alba, Aymeric Laporte, Pau Torres, Eric Garcia, Diego Llorente, Cesar Azpilicueta, Dani Carvajal.

Midfielders: Rodri, Koke, Pedri, Marcos Llorente, Gavi, Carlos Soler.

Forwards: Dani Olmo, Pablo Sarabia, Alvaro Morata, Raul de Tomas, Ferran Torres, Yeremi Pino.

Yesterday, Karim Benzema was also called up by Didier Deschamps to the French National Team.

