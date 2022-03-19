Butragueño on Chelsea draw: “We’re focusing on ourselves, making sure the team goes into the game in good shape, with all the players available.”

Real Madrid’s Director of Institutional Relations, Emilio Butragueño, was present at the UEFA Champions League draw held in Nyom today, and as is tradition (Buragueño is always at the draws), the Real Madrid legend provided his thoughts on Real’s upcoming opponent: Chelsea.

“They won the Champions League last year and we played them in the semi-final,” Butragueño said of Chelsea. “They are a strong side, very solid and clear about what they want to do. The return leg is at the Bernabéu and that can always be an advantage, especially if we pick up a decent result in the first leg. We’re eager to try and make it into the semi-finals.”

Butragueño was also asked about his thoughts on Chelsea playing the first leg in front of an empty stadium, to which he replied: “We’re focusing on ourselves, making sure the team goes into the game in good shape, with all the players available. Other elements which have less to do with the game, we’ll just take them as they come”.

“It’s a long way away, there’s a lot more to come before that,” Butragueño said when asked about his thoughts on Real’s chances in the semi-finals. “We have to maintain our focus on the quarters and I hope we can start thinking about the semis from the 12th or 13th. Thinking about it beforehand makes no sense, but every tie is very tough for all the teams involved and whoever makes it to the semi-finals will be top quality opposition”

Finally, Butrageuño reflected on the victory over PSG:

“That night was a huge boost for all Madridismo. A very deep sense of pride but also a reflection of our history, which tells us this should be a reference point for our future goals. We have to try and create a similar atmosphere and make sure madridismo is proud of the team at the end of the night. Everyone knows what this competition means to us. We’re consistently up against the best teams in the world and it’s very difficult”.